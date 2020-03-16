In the midst of a health scare, politics and political campaigns do go on.
The 2020 presidential election is pretty much set now as far as the major parties go. President Trump is all but certain to face former vice president Joe Biden in the General Election this November.
The Democratic Primary has been a fascinating thing to watch and, unfortunately, not for good reasons of late. From a field that started with an eye-catching 29 candidates, two of the last three have been involved in politics for decades.
There are actually three remaining Democrats although you wouldn’t know it by watching most cable news shows. Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is pressing on despite being told to go away by the national Democratic Party.
It’s ironic because Gabbard should be the type of candidate national Democrats rally around. She is new on the national scene, a female obviously, a veteran who has served in combat and someone who has made it a point to stress she is willing to work with those on both sides of the political spectrum. She has been interviewed on Fox News probably more times than all other Democrats combined.
Presidential General Elections are decided now by a very small number of voters. There is a large block who will vote for the Republican candidate regardless of whom it is. The same is true for the Democrats.
A small slice of voters still go either way. Those votes are the key to victory. In 2016 the national Democrat leaders wanted Hillary Clinton as the nominee. By hook or crook it was going to be her, Bernie Sanders be damned.
We all know how that worked out.
Not having learned from that lesson the national Democrats and party insiders are doing it again four years later. When it appeared that Bernie was a strong bet to win the nomination, things suddenly and magically tilted to Biden’s favor.
To help clear the way for Biden, other candidates were convinced (with the promise of who knows what) to drop out. One by one they took the exit ramp from the 2020 Presidential Primary Highway.
Bernie continues to hold out hope against hope, but we all know the leaders in the party are not going to let him be the nominee. They will do whatever is necessary, including changes rules and making up new ones.
Just look at how they excluded Gabbard from debates moving forward. The congresswoman met the requirements to be in future debates, so like clockwork the rules were changed. If that’s not political inside corruption then someone please explain it.
Meanwhile Georgia’s presidential primary has been rendered all but pointless. Early voting began in Georgia the day before the first Super Tuesday. Not 24 hours after that day of voting numerous candidates were gone from the race.
There were a double-digit number of Democrats on the Georgia presidential primary ballot but only three remain. (Note it is three despite what you hear.) So it’s obvious the choices made by many Georgia Democratic voters will be for someone no longer in the race by the time the actual March 24 primary gets here. Heck, by this point Biden may have already been declared the Democratic nominee crossing the needed delegate threshold.
Of course there was no choice for Georgia Republican voters. State officials decided it was best to follow the example of communist elections and only allow one candidate (President Trump) on the ballot. That’s certainly setting a great example.
It is worth noting that Bill Weld, a primary challenger to President Trump in states that appreciate open elections, has drawn double digit numbers of vote totals. Not bad considering the race has received no coverage.
Both national parties have shown they really don’t deserve continued support. Yet most Americans are afraid to go outside their comfort box when voting. It’s lazy voting in reality.
