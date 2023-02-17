JACKSON — The city of Jackson’s Chocolates on the Square, a chocolate-themed Valentine’s Day event, attracted some 200 participants in its debut.
Held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the event was the brainchild of Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic. The event was held to increase customers and draw attention to the businesses on the Jackson square.
Participating businesses had unique Valentine photo booths set up and gave out chocolate candy to visitors.
The “chocolate promenade” began at State Farm and concluded at The Vintage Vineyard. The following sponsors made the event possible: State Farm, Tamara Ansari’s law office, Papa John’s Pizza, Tommy’s Trading, Jackson Flower Shop, Lucy Lu’s, Buddy Blu’s, Legaci Status, Mulberry Drugs, Gold Lion Farm and The Vintage Vineyard.
