COSafter.jpeg

Autumn Freeman, owner of The Vintage Vineyard, was a sponsor of Chocolate on the Square and a participant. She is shown taking a Valentine’s Day photo with “Jake with State Farm” at Tim Broyles’ State Farm office.

 Photo by Sharon Dowdy Cruse

JACKSON — The city of Jackson’s Chocolates on the Square, a chocolate-themed Valentine’s Day event, attracted some 200 participants in its debut.

Held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the event was the brainchild of Jackson City Manager Sylvia Redic. The event was held to increase customers and draw attention to the businesses on the Jackson square.

