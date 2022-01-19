DAHLONEGA - Chistopher Swindell of Jackson was one of 31 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Jan. 4-8.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen.
Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society.
The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With almost 19,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to doctoral programs.
