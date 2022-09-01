The Chinese metropolis of Chengdu will impose a sweeping city-wide lockdown on Thursday evening, confining 21 million residents to their homes and shutting down businesses.

All residents in the capital of Sichuan province in southwest China are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. Thursday, except for mandatory Covid testing. Households can send one person out for grocery shopping once per day with a negative test, and residents with emergent requests such as seeking medical are subject to neighborhood committee approval.

