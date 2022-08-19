Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison, more than five years after the billionaire was abducted from a hotel room in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.

Xiao and his company Tomorrow Holdings were convicted of crimes involving tens of billions of dollars, including illegally absorbing public deposits, betraying the use of entrusted property, illegal use of funds and bribery, the Shanghai First Intermediate Court said in a statement.

CNN's Kathleen Magramo, Steven Jiang and Katie Hunt contributed to this story.

