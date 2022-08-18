Metro stations in Sichuan province's capital city Chengdu have dimmed their lights to save electricity, leaving some travelers in partial darkness as China grapples with a power crunch amid a record heat wave.

The rail system of southwestern city of Chengdu, home to about 21 million people, started operating on "power-saving" mode Wednesday, activating low-power lights and regulating temperatures in stations and train compartments, its operator said in a statement, without specifying how long the measures would last.

CNN's Laura He contributed to this report

