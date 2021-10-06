China could be ready to mount a 'full-scale' invasion of Taiwan by 2025, island's defense minister says

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. * Through late tonight. * Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&