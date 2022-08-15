China's military said it conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the arrival of a US congressional delegation to Taipei.

The exercises are "a solemn response to political plays by the US and Taiwan that are undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait," Senior Col. Shi Yi of the Eastern Theater Command was quoted as saying on the command's official Weibo account. "We will take all necessary measures and resolutely defend national sovereignty and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

CNN's Eric Cheung and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

