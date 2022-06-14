Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&