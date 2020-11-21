Santa Claus was the main attraction for children and parents at the annual Christmas at the Ranch, held at The Rivers Ranch on Saturday, Nov. 21. But for those who wanted to get a little Christmas shopping in, there were also plenty of arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and live music. Social distancing and masks were encouraged, temperatures were checked before anyone entered the main building, and there were hand sanitizing stations located around the venue. Entry was $4 per person and children under 12 were free, and all gate proceeds benefited Butts Mutts.
featured
Children visit with Santa Claus at Christmas at the Ranch
- Larry Stanford
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
featured
- Larry Stanford larry.stanford@rockdalecitizen.com
- Updated
- 0
- By Alaa Elassar and Sheena Jones, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man and infant son found dead in car at Waffle House at Hwy. 36 and I-75
- MasterBrand Cabinets opening manufacturing/distribution hub in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs
- Governor Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions to Nov. 30
- Two die after tractor-trailer collision on I-75 in the early morning hours of Nov. 11
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Whitney Farmer named 2020 Jackson High Homecoming Queen; Gavin Glass named King
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Dekalb County family, SWAT taunted by hackers through doorbell camera
- Jackson receives $750,000 DCA grant check for Pepperton Village project
- Red Devils keep playoff hopes alive with 28-27 win over Mary Persons
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home makes living on the lake full time a gorgeous reality
- PHOTOS: 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- Least obedient dog breeds
- PHOTOS: Southeastern Railway Museum accepts former presidential train car of FDR
- Best states for health care
- 100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family
- 100 vintage baby names coming back into style
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - Nov. 16
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
Latest News
- Missed opportunities end Jackson's playoff hopes with 28-14 loss to Upson-Lee
- TOM PURCELL: COVID-19 obscures how great 2020 really was
- Children visit with Santa Claus at Christmas at the Ranch
- Atlanta's mayor just appointed the city's first LGBTQ affairs director
- Georgia's pro-Trump election chief is now considered a pariah inside the GOP
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in the Affordable Care Act case?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.