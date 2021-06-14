Children were treated to "Upcycle Cinderella" and "Alice in Wonderland" on June 8 as Bright Start Touring Theater came to Jackson for the second summer reading program of the season.
The Jackson-Butts County Public Library has an exciting variety of programs scheduled for the summer reading program. The special programs are for all ages and are held at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services at 576 Ernest Biles Drive in Jackson, with the programs at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Bright Star Touring Theater was launched 18 years ago with a goal of bringing theatre to schools and communities that may be underserved by the arts, and bringing the magic of theatre to young people who may not always have the chance to see it.
Their season is comprised of literary, curriculum- and character-education based classics that are as entertaining as they are educational.
Upcycle Cinderella was performed by two custodians who were cleaning up a theater and decided to perform their own play, using items they found in the trash as their costumes.
The actors kept the young audience involved, asking questions throughout the play, and even inviting three youngsters to come up and show their best dance moves during the royal ball. They encouraged the kids to act out their own favorite stories.
Children and their parents packed into the gym at the recreation department for the show and gave the actors a rousing round of applause when the play ended.
The next two programs are:
• June 15 - Ken Scott with "Once Upon a Magical Story." Come enjoy out of this world magic and storytelling.
• June 22 - Lew-E and Oogbly Boogly are proud to present their all new show called "Imagination Celebration!" A jovial jamboree celebrating some of the world's funniest fractured fairy tales.
Programs are subject to change without notice. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524.
