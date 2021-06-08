One of the stranger things drivers passing through Jackson Saturday may have seen was Second Street blocked off and dozens of kids on bicycles riding up and down the street.
It was all part of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Stranger Things Bike Ride. Part of the Netflix series Stranger Things is filmed in Jackson, and filming is currently underway, with stores on Second Street having facades that changed them into stores in Hawkins, Indiana, the setting for the drama series.
But Saturday’s bike ride for kids was all fun and games and educational. Booths were set up by the chamber, Tim Broyles State Farm, and Atlanta Trek, and the riders could go from booth to booth and also take part in games that taught them bicycle safety.
Riders registered at the chamber booth, then headed to the State Farm booth, where Jackie Morrison provided free helmets to children who didn’t have one, and properly fitted it to their heads. The Atlanta Trek booth helped children learn how to take care of their bikes and provided bike safety checks.
Atlanta Trek has stores in McDonough, Newnan and Peachtree City, and Isabel Hair said they were excited to be able to help with the event in Jackson.
“We heard about this event through one of our partners, which is a kids mountain bike team, and they told us about this event,” she said. We wanted where we could go to help and we’re here to help out with anything bike related that the kids have.”
Jackie Morrison and her husband John are from Jacksonville, Fla. and came to Jackson at the behest of their friend Carlos Duffey, who works at Tim Broyles State Farm in Jackson and is a chamber volunteer.
“We know Carlos from when he used to live in Florida,” Jackie Morrison said. “Our daughters used to race bikes together.
“What I do down there is teach pedestrian and bike safety to kids. We were talking to Carlos and he asked if we would come up. We said yes and I said I’d teach him what to do.”
Morrison and Duffey split the children up by age, with the younger ones learning the basics of bike riding, and the older ones learning more about riding on roads.
“What we’re doing is teaching the kids bike safety, like what side of the road do you ride on, how do you signal if you’re making a right turn, how do you tell someone behind you when you’re stopping, even if it is a car,” Morrison said. “And all these things will transfer over when they are driving cars.
“I’m taking the little ones and working on our bike skills, because we want to maintain that predictability on our bikes, and part of that is riding our bikes safely and not weaving all over the road.”
Morrison also brought helmets for children who didn’t already have one.
“I belong to a couple of different groups down in Florida and I can get helmets reasonable priced or sometimes free,” she said. “I’m a certified bike helmet fitter, and I properly fit them to the kids and also educate them on why they want to wear a helmet and how do they wear a helmet. We’re teaching them how to be self-responsible.”
