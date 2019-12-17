Hundreds of children and parents enjoyed the Grinch and Friends Holiday Party Saturday afternoon at the Butts County Community Center.
The Grinch was joined by Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with Olaf and Elsa, and plenty of elves. Children could enjoy the “Winter Wonderland” set up outside with a snow area, s’mores station, and the Polar Express.
Inside, besides being able to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas, children enjoyed story time with Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, stocking and ornament decorating, books to look at and pages to color, and even a Secret Santa Shop (no adults allowed) where they could purchase gifts for mom and dad.
Parents enjoyed taking photos of their children with Santa, the Grinch, Ella and Olaf, and throwing snow ball and making snow angels outside.