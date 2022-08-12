JACKSON — The Butts County Lion’s Club will host a free Childhood Cancer Awareness event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butts County Fairgrounds.
The event is being held in memory and honor of Christina Galbreath, a local young lady who passed away from neuroblastoma, a cancer that usually affects younger children under the age of 5. A 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, Galbreath passed away on Nov. 17, 2021 at 24.
“We are well on our way and things are looking good for the event for vendors, food, entertainment and overall family fun,” said Christy Brown, Butts County Lions Club member and Galbreath’s mother.
The club needs the following things to help make the event successful: donations for raffles or baskets; prizes for cornhole tournament; vendors; and t-shirt sponsors.
Vendor applications and $75 fee must be submitted by Sept. 2. There are three levels of t-shirt sponsorships – Gold $500, Silver $250 and Bronze $100. The deadline for t-shirt sponsors is Aug. 22.
Christina’s goal was to make bring more awareness to childhood cancer in our community.
“Our goal is to make childhood cancer awareness more visible and carry on what she would have been doing. We plan on sharing statistics and also having some of our own kids within our community and surrounding areas because you don’t see these kids around typically,” Brown said. “They go to hospitals that are not close by. Sometimes you never even know they are sick and the families are struggling.”
The event is free and any funds collected will be donated to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder Center and the CURE Childhood Cancer Center.
“We want to give back to the two organizations who Christina loved and adored who are on a mission to increase funding for childhood cancer and to help these kids and their families fight cancer,” Brown said.
The theme for the day is H.O.P.E. (holding onto prayer everyday) and an anonymous donor purchased 225 butterflies that will be released at 4 p.m. in honor and memory of children with childhood cancer. For a $5 donation, you can represent a butterfly being released.
Admission is free to the event which will include face painting, bounce houses, a cakewalk, fair style foods, a silent auction and a K-9 demonstration by the Butts County Sheriff’s Department.
Special guests will be Hope and Will from the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorder Center. The Butts County School System Literacy Bus will also be on site for children to tour and receive a free book.
The Exchange Club of Jackson is cosponsoring the event.
“We hope that we can do this every year to honor children and young adults and remember loved ones,” Brown said.
