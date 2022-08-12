Christina - Pic 1.JPG

A Childhood Cancer Awareness event will be h eld Sept. 10 in memory and honor of Christina Galbreath, who died in 2021 from neuroblastoma.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — The Butts County Lion’s Club will host a free Childhood Cancer Awareness event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butts County Fairgrounds.

The event is being held in memory and honor of Christina Galbreath, a local young lady who passed away from neuroblastoma, a cancer that usually affects younger children under the age of 5. A 2015 graduate of Jackson High School, Galbreath passed away on Nov. 17, 2021 at 24.

