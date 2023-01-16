JACKSON — Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat was killed Thursday, Jan. 12 when a large tree fell on his mother’s car during the storm that blew through Butts County late that afternoon.
Egan’s family was traveling home when a tree blocked their path on Haley Road in north Butts County off Ga. Highway 36. A family friend, who was a passenger in the car, exited the vehicle to move the tree from the roadway and got back in the car just as the tree fell onto the vehicle.
Egan’s mother, Tabatha Anglin, who was driving the car, was not injured. The passenger in the car was seriously injured and is hospitalized with multiple broken bones.
“Egan was the most loving and caring little boy that you could imagine,” said Lorrie Lloyd, the Stark Elementary School kindergartener’s grandmother. “He was full of joy and smiles. He fulfilled his mama's heart after she lost her daddy. He gave her life again and fulfilled her home.”
According to a GoFundMe page established by the family, Anglin picked Egan up early from school that day, and they were trying to get home before the storm.
“His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world. We would appreciate any contributions to help with his funeral expenses, a new vehicle for his mom and help to get her back on her feet,” said the page’s organizer, Lisa Campbell.
According to Lloyd, the family has placed a memorial at the site of the accident and asks the community to add flowers there.
“Please everyone keep our family in your prayers,” she said. “We need all the support we can get right now. Thank you all in advance for all of your condolences and prayers. God bless, and most of all, thank you to all of the Butts County people, everyone that has reached out to us. And, thank you to the firefighters and the police officers and the community.”