JACKSON — Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat was killed Thursday, Jan. 12 when a large tree fell on his mother’s car during the storm that blew through Butts County late that afternoon.

Egan’s family was traveling home when a tree blocked their path on Haley Road in north Butts County off Ga. Highway 36. A  family friend, who was a passenger in the car, exited the vehicle to move the tree from the roadway and got back in the car just as the tree fell onto the vehicle.

