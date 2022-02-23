On Thursday, Feb. 17, Janie Carmichael and Cheryl Hilderbrand of the Jackson-Butts County Arts Council spoke to the Cherokee Garden Club about upcoming arts council projects and the need to raise funding for the projects.
Hilderbrand stated the Art of the Garden Tour on May 21 will provide funds for the Fine Arts Festival, Butts County Creates, the Arts Council Scholarship, and for maintaining and expanding the Public Art Collection.
Carmichael listed the six families who will share their yards and gardens during the one-day, rain-or-shine tour. She noted that a variety of landscapes will be a part of the tour including a shade garden, a deer resistant garden a classic Southern garden, a family compounds with vegetables and fruits, a garden of pass-alongs and wood and iron creations, and an in-town Victorian Garden being restored.
Carmichael listed local artists who will be in each garden, demonstrating, selling or talking and about their art. Local artists include Kathrine Allen, Suzanne Allison, M.D. Browning, Preston King, Kyle Osvog, and Rob Thurston.
Cherokee members volunteered to support the tour, publicize it, and assist in-person on the day of the event. Phyllis Davis hosted the group. A business meeting followed the program. For more information on the Garden Tour, go to www.Jacksonartscouncil.com, or on Facebook: The Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts, and on Instagram at jacksonartcouncil.
