An attempted traffic stop Wednesday morning in Butts County turned into a chase that ended with a P.I.T. maneuver and the arrest of the driver for drug possession and traffic charges.
According to a Facebook post by Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Wolf Creek Road. The driver, later identified as Lorenzo Bivins, 38, of Forest Park, refused to stop and attempted to flee with deputies giving chase. After a brief pursuit, the chase ended when a deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver to force the vehicle off the road on Old Bethel Road at Rising Star Church Road. A search of the vehicle allegedly found more than two pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Bivins was arrested and transported to the Butts County Jail. He has charges pending against him including trafficking in methamphetamine, and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
Long pledged that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate and arrest individuals who chose to distribute “this poison” in the community, and gave a warning to criminals:
“If you make the decision to flee from my deputies in a vehicle, understand we will not tolerate this behavior and we will do whatever we have to do, within the law, in order to remove you from the roadway and from harming the good people of this county.”
