A chase that began in Lamar County Tuesday afternoon ended with the suspect crashing into another vehicle and a Lamar County Sheriff's deputy on I-75 North at Exit 205 (Hwy. 16), then fleeing on foot. He was captured a short time later.
The accident and subsequent manhunt stopped traffic on I-75 North for several hours, forcing numerous tractor-trailers to detour through downtown Jackson and up Ga. Hwy. 42 to Locust Grove to get back on I-75 North.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the pursuit began in Lamar County about mid-afternoon and continued onto I-75 North. The suspect, later identified as Brandon Williams, 30, of Clermont, Fla., crashed into another vehicle and a Sheriff's Office vehicle near Exit 205. Williams fled from the scene on foot, but was captured a short time later.
Neither Williams nor the Lamar County deputy were injured in the crash, but the other driver was transported by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center with what the State Patrol described as non-life threatening injuries. I-75 in both directions was shut down for a short time to allow the helicopter to land on the interstate.
I-75 North was reopened about 6:30 p.m.
The investigation by the State Patrol is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
