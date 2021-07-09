Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BUTTS...WASHINGTON...SOUTHERN PUTNAM...MONROE...HANCOCK...GLASCOCK...EMANUEL...JONES...SOUTHERN JASPER...MERIWETHER...PIKE...NORTHERN TWIGGS...WILKINSON... JEFFERSON...LAMAR...BALDWIN...BIBB...SOUTHEASTERN WARREN...JOHNSON... UPSON...NORTHERN CRAWFORD...SPALDING AND NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT... At 438 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Greenville to Gray, Wrightsville and Wrens, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Macon, Griffin, Milledgeville, Thomaston, Swainsboro, Barnesville, Eatonton, Sandersville, Jackson, Forsyth, Gray, Monticello, Louisville, Wrightsville, Sparta, Zebulon, Jeffersonville, Greenville, Gibson and Irwinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH