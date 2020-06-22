Partnering with The Brickery, Charlie Pelt State Farm recently provided fresh pizza to over 100 hardworking individuals at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson.
The gesture was made possible by State Farm’s Good Neighbor Community Fund, which is designed to assist front line workers during the pandemic.
“We are so happy we could partner with The Brickery providing lunch and dinner to all of our front line workers at Westbury Medical," Pelt said. "You are all an inspiration!”
