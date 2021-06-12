The 8-Under Collins Trucking Co. Braves, the 10-Under Steel Maintenance Inc. Marlins, and the 12-Under Jackson Veterinary Clinic Dodgers are the 1st place teams in the Butts County Department of Leisure Services Spring 2021 Youth Baseball Divisions.
In the 8-Under Baseball Division:
• 1st Place - Collins Trucking Co. Braves
• Runner Up - Abundant Life Dodgers
In the 10-Under Baseball Division:
• 1st Place - Steel Maintenance Inc. Marlins
• Runner Up - Huddle House Red Sox
In the 12-Under Baseball Division:
• 1st Place - Jackson Veterinary Clinic Dodgers
• Runner Up - Steel Maintenance Inc. Red Sox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.