This spring, the Butts County Leisure Services soccer program had 17 teams competing in four age divisions with 190 players total.
In the Recreation League, the Under-8 1st Place Team was R&B Metal Structures, coached by Shawn Lynch and manager Mekenzie Parris.
The Under-10 1st Place Team was Dr. Jorge Moreno, coached by Chris Eidson and manager Scott Ewert.
Butts County also had two Under-12 boys and girls travel teams and two Under-14 boys and girls travel teams. They competed with different counties and teams under the Affinity Sports GA Soccer Travel Program.
