To end the year, the Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) Foundation Board awarded grants totaling $32,310 to support community projects, including:
• Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center: $2,500 – To fund a therapeutic riding scholarship.
• Community Bible Fellowship Church (CEO Ministries): $3,200 – To purchase items for their Community Christmas Program for children in need.
• Crosswalk Ministries USA, Inc.: $3,200 – To purchase art supplies for their ARTreach Program.
• GiGi's House, Inc.: $4,110 – To purchase apartment furnishings for two women who have aged out of the foster care system.
• Henderson School Alumni Association Trust, Inc.: $5,000 – To assist with asbestos removal for the Community Development Center renovation project.
• Macon Volunteer Clinic: $2,000 – To purchase a refurbished colposcope for their clinic.
• Rachel's Gift: $5,000 – To provide staff training, counseling sessions, keepsake items, and follow up support for families that experienced the loss of an infant.
• Rising Star Food Pantry: $3,000 – To purchase food.
• Spectrum Abilities: $2,500 – To provide food boxes and holiday gifts for ten families.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC's 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.
Operation Round Up is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members to the CGEMC Foundation. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up.
The average Operation Round Up participant's donation is fifty cents per month, but that "change" adds up to makes a big difference in local communities.
