Due to an increase in the number of people in Butts County who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the CERF (Christian Emergency Relief Foundation) House at 307 East Third Street in Jackson is delaying its reopening for clients until January 2021.
This is the third time a decision has been made to delay reopening the CERF House, which provides clothing, food and financial assistance to Butts County families.
CERF is associated with Jackson United Methodist Church and other church denominations in Butts County, and because the CERF House belongs to the North Georgia Methodist Conference, CERF was required to shut down along with all other Methodist facilities from April through the end of June.
On June 27, the CERF House board of directors made a tentative decision to reopen the house on July 29-30. But following a sharp increase in cases during July, the board delayed its reopening until Oct. 7-8.
The CERF board met again on Sept. 12 and determined that due to the spike in the virus in Butts County, the scheduled re-opening of the CERF house will be pushed back to January 2021. The all-volunteer staff at CERF are in the over-65 age group with underlying health conditions, one of the hardest hit age groups by COVID-19. The board will re-evaluate again in December.
