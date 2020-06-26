The CERF (Christian Emergency Relief Foundation) House at 307 East Third Street in Jackson will reopen for clients on Wednesday, July 29.
CERF is associated with Jackson United Methodist Church and other church denominations in Butts County, and because the CERR House belongs to the North Georgia Methodist Conference, CERF was required to shut down along with all other Methodist facilities until June 27.
The CERF House board of directors made a tentative decision to reopen the house for clients on July 29 for the clothes boutique, and on Thursday, July 30, for the CERF food boxes and financial assistance.
There will be a change in the procedure for entering the CERF House on both days that will continue to be used for the foreseeable future. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves, and temperatures will be taken prior to beginning work.
Clients will be required to wear a mask to enter the CERF House, and if they do not have a mask they will be given one. Before any client enters, their temperature will be taken and if it shows a temperature greater than 99 degrees, they will not be allowed to enter the house.
