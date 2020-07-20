Due to the increase in the number of people in Butts County who have tested positive for the corona virus, the CERF (Christian Emergency Relief Foundation) House at 307 East Third Street in Jackson is delaying its reopening for clients until Oct. 7-8.
CERF is associated with Jackson United Methodist Church and other church denominations in Butts County, and because the CERR House belongs to the North Georgia Methodist Conference, CERF was required to shut down along with all other Methodist facilities.
With the all-volunteer staff at CERT being in the over-65 age group with underlying health conditions, one of the hardest hit age groups by COVID-19, the CERf House board of directors stated that they will reopen as soon as possible, but only when they feel it is safe for their volunteers.
