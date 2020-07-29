Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) announced its new venture into the natural gas industry with a ribbon-cutting and a signage reveal on July 28. Fuel Georgia, a new subsidiary of CGEMC, was created to benefit consumers, both locally and statewide, through exceptional service, convenience, and consistently low rates on natural gas.
"Central Georgia EMC has been offering natural gas service through statewide alliances for more than 20 years," said President/CEO George L. Weaver. "It felt like the right time for us to explore creating a natural gas company of our own to provide an even greater benefit to our consumers and the local community.
"Fuel Georgia will expand beyond the reach of the CGEMC territory," he added. "Anyone who lives in a competitive gas market within the state of Georgia can now be served by our company."
To learn more about Fuel Georgia, please visit www.FuelGeorgia.com, or call 678-774-6010 or toll-free, (833) 903-FUEL.
