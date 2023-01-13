Central Georgia EMC Annex.jpg
Special Photo

JACKSON  — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation currently reports power outages affecting 10,577 customers. At the height of the outage, more than 27,000 customers were without power.

Restoration efforts are ongoing as crews continue working to restore electric service to the areas affected by the severe weather. Crews have been working continuously since the outage began and will continue to work until all power is restored. Due to the severity of the damage in some areas, restoration work is expected to take several days.

Recommended for you

Tags