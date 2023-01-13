JACKSON — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation currently reports power outages affecting 10,577 customers. At the height of the outage, more than 27,000 customers were without power.
Restoration efforts are ongoing as crews continue working to restore electric service to the areas affected by the severe weather. Crews have been working continuously since the outage began and will continue to work until all power is restored. Due to the severity of the damage in some areas, restoration work is expected to take several days.
The EMC asks for customers' patience and cooperation during outages as crews work around the clock to restore everyone's power as safely and efficiently as possible. Rest assured that office employees are also working hard to monitor all the incoming phone calls and dispatch crews to many different locations as quickly as possible.
Central Georgia EMC asks if you see a broken pole or downed power line call 770-775-7857 or 1-800-222-4877. Real-time outage information is on our website, www.cgemc.com in the Outage Viewer.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 64,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam and Spalding). Central Georgia EMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.