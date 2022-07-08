JACKSON — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corp. will hold its 85th Annual Members Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3, with drive-through registration and optional in-person attendance at the business meeting. The annual meeting will take place on the Central Georgia EMC Annex campus at 1082 South Mulberry St., Jackson.
The drive-through registration will begin at 8 a.m. Members will enter the CGEMC campus via Co-op Way and will be directed to a registration area. The first 750 registered members will receive a gift, and all registered members will receive a bill credit on their primary account.
The business meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in the Annex Building. Members who wish to attend the business meeting will be directed to designated parking. Items to be addressed at the meeting include reports of officers, directors and committees and election of directors.
The following candidates have been nominated to serve as directors for three-year terms beginning Aug. 3.
• Henry, Clayton, and Fayette counties: Warren E. Holder of Locust Grove
• "At Large" (Post 1): Linda H. Jordan of Monticello
• Morgan, Putnam, Jasper, Jones, and Newton counties: J. Everett Williams of Madison
Only members of CGEMC are eligible to vote. A member is one who has paid a membership fee, signed an application for service (or paid the initial invoice for electric service), and been approved for membership. Each member is entitled to only one vote on each matter submitted to a vote at a meeting of the members. Any two or more people holding a joint membership are entitled to only one vote.
