JACKSON — This summer Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation is running 17 electric-powered, all-wheel-drive autonomous mowers for 11 hours a day Monday through Friday. The little mowers are part of an innovative project designed to save operating costs and to learn more about battery-powered electric vehicles of all kinds.
John Harkness, senior vice president for Distribution Services, said that the small, crawling, “mow-bots” have been called cute, amazing and futuristic by motorists who stop to look at them. “But we call them efficient and cost-effective,” he said.
In fact, CGEMC can run all 17 of the mowers for a month for the same cost as one cutting of its campus with gasoline-powered mowers, according to Brad Naylor, supervisor of Facilities and Fleet. Naylor is responsible for programming the mower routes.
“I do it on my phone — there’s an app,” he said.
These robotic lawnmowers made by Husqvarna are equipped with a GPS system that allows Naylor to program specific routes. Buried wires and stakes for some of the mowers keep them within boundaries. When their batteries run low, the mowers park themselves on charging pads, consuming less than 1 kilowatt-hour before returning to their programmed route.
“We have different mowers for different terrains,” Naylor continued. “There is even an articulated model for ditches and tight spots.”
Naylor said that he changes the blades about every four to six weeks. The strong, heavy duty blades are “about the size of conventional razor blades.”
Chief Operating Officer Ben Thomason said, “We see this project as a small step toward the future, toward the electrification of our country. We are proud that these battery-powered mowers reduce our use of limited fossil fuels and therefore our carbon footprint,” Thomason continued.
Harkness added that CGEMC already has one electric car in its fleet and recently ordered five new electric-powered pick-up trucks.
Thomason and Harkness began exploring robotic mowers last year when contractor bids for lawn maintenance were due. They had seen demonstrations and were intrigued.
Because CGEMC provides energy and other services to 14 counties, the Jackson campus is large, with approximately 20 acres of grass to be cut between buildings, shops and garages.
Harkness said staff and administration constantly seek out ways to keep labor and maintenance costs low.
“We already use autonomous vacuums and dustmops inside our buildings. We have two licensed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles on staff and are reviewing options to the UAVs (drones) for system maintenance and inspections.”
“The mowers went from an intriguing idea to a reality over several months,” said Harkness. “We had been struggling with lawn maintenance contracts and finding resources to submit bids. Every time we went through the bid process, the service costs were climbing, and the quality of work was falling.”
The “mowbots” cut grass, run in all weather, reduce air and noise pollution, and most importantly Harkness said that the cost savings from traditional services will mean that the electric robotic mowers will pay for themselves in less than 24 months.
And because the automowers cut the lawn more frequently with smaller blades, the grass is kept shorter, “the weeds don’t have a chance to leaf out or seed. The clippings are smaller and finer and thatch doesn’t build up.” Harkness said.
Thomason praised the mowers for their quietness.
“They don’t stir up dust, and the robotic mowers’ continuous lawn care has vanquished our fire ant infestation problems.”
“As folks transition from gasoline combustion to battery-powered devices, they’ve got to charge them,” Thomason said. “Part of our business is selling kilowatt-hours. We are always looking at ways to serve the consumer.”
Husqvarna, which has an outlet in the co-op’s service area, offered a good price in exchange for public demonstrations of the mowers, and CGEMC is more than happy to tout the benefits of these electric devices, Thomason said. CGEMC has held one public demonstration already and will have more later
