JACKSON — This summer Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation is running 17 electric-powered, all-wheel-drive autonomous mowers for 11 hours a day Monday through Friday. The little mowers are part of an innovative project designed to save operating costs and to learn more about battery-powered electric vehicles of all kinds.

John Harkness, senior vice president for Distribution Services, said that the small, crawling, “mow-bots” have been called cute, amazing and futuristic by motorists who stop to look at them. “But we call them efficient and cost-effective,” he said.

