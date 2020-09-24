In September, the Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) Foundation Board awarded grants totaling $21,000 to support community projects. Funding comes from Operation Round Up, where with the customers' consent, their monthly bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the round up amount being used to fund grants. The grant awards in September include:
• Angel House of Georgia, Inc.: $1,500 - To provide grants for women entering their substance abuse program.
• Samaritans Together of Henry County, Inc.: $5,000 - To provide financial aid to the unemployed, underemployed, and those living on a limited income in Henry County.
• Manna From Above, Inc.: $2,500 - To purchase food for children through their Backpack Buddies program.
• Calvin Center: $1,500 – To fund scholarships for their Therapeutic Equestrian Program.
• Monroe County Kingdom Builders: $3,000 - To purchase materials for home repairs.
• MedCen Foundation, Inc.: $5,000 - To purchase patient care boards for the Monroe County Hospital medical, surgical, and emergency department rooms.
• Operation Appreciation: $2,500 – To provide COVID-19 emergency relief for veterans and their families.
The average Operation Round Up participant's donation is 50 cents per month, but that "change" adds up to makes a big difference in local communities.
