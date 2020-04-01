Central Georgia EMC has opened public WiFi access outside of its headquarters building at 923 South Mulberry Street in Jackson. Internet users can park in the customer parking lot (on the side of the building nearest downtown Jackson), remain in their cars, and complete essential work on the internet. There is no password required and the free service is available 24/7.
“We want to do our part to ensure that our students have adequate internet access to download the resources needed for digital learning days,” said President/CEO George L. Weaver.
As with all public WiFi connections, users are encouraged to exercise caution when transmitting personal information across an unsecured internet connection. To better ensure public safety, CGEMC utilizes video surveillance to monitor parking lots and facilities. Additionally, CGEMC extends special thanks to Mayor Kay Pippin for having the city of Jackson Police Department regularly patrol this area for added safety.
