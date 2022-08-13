JACKSON – Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation held its 85th Annual Meeting of Members at the Central Georgia EMC Annex Building in Butts County Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Drive-through registration for the meeting began at 8 a.m. The first 750 registered members received a gift, and all registered members received a bill credit on their primary account.
Members who wished to attend the business meeting in person were directed to the Annex Building. Arthur White, chairman of the board, called the meeting to order and announced the required quorum of members was registered to conduct business. Mr. White asked the Board of Directors, Attorney, and President/CEO of CGEMC to stand and be recognized. Mr. White announced the closure of registration and turned the meeting over to President/CEO George L. Weaver.
Members elected the following incumbent board members, who were all unopposed: Warren E. Holder representing Henry, Clayton, and Fayette counties; Linda H. Jordan representing “at-large” (Post No. 1); and J. Everett Williams representing Morgan, Putnam, Jasper, Jones, and Newton counties. All of the candidates re-elected to three-year terms.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 60,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam and Spalding).
