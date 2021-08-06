Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation held its 84th Annual Meeting of Members via drive through format at the Central Georgia EMC campus in Jackson at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Registration began at 8 a.m.
Arthur White, chairman of the board, called the meeting to order and announced the required quorum of members was registered to conduct business, and also announced the closure of registration and voting. White turned the meeting over to President/CEO George L. Weaver.
Weaver presented the consent agenda. The consent agenda was approved as presented.
Phillip B. Ham, representing Monroe and Bibb Counties; and D. T. Hamil, representing Spalding, Lamar and Pike Counties (Post No. 1), each of whom were unopposed, were re-elected to the board of directors for a three-year term.
Three candidates qualified to represent Butts County. Weaver thanked all three candidates for their interest in CGEMC, and noted Terry McMichael, representing the accounting firm of McNair, McLemore, Middlebrooks & Co. LLC would announce the results.
McMichael announced that Rod Mangham was elected as the Butts County director.
Weaver expressed appreciation to everyone for participation in the modified Annual Meeting format. White adjourned the meeting.
The grand prize winner of a $1,500 Amazon Gift Card was Raymond Rogers of Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.