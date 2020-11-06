In October, the Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) Foundation Board awarded grants totaling $16,531 to support community projects with funds raised through "Operation Round Up." The average Operation Round Up participant's donation is 50 cents per month, but that "change" adds up to makes a big difference in local communities.
Among the grants awarded were:
• Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta: $4,000 – To distribute food in Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Morgan, Newton, and Spalding counties.
• Emma's Place, Inc., College Park: $1,000 – To purchase food for low-income residents in the CGEMC territory.
• Trail Life USA Salem Baptist Church, McDonough: $3,531 – To purchase a trailer for camping trips and service projects.
• Foundation for Financial Education Research and Outreach, Stockbridge: $2,500 – To improve high school students' financial literacy.
• Connecting Henry, Inc., McDonough: $2,500 – To support the annual "Community Cares Toy Shop" event.
• Flint River Council, Inc. Boy Scouts of America, Griffin: $1,500 – To support the "Scouting for Youth at Risk" program.
• Foster Siblings Reunited DBA Camp to Belong, Young Harris: $1,500 – To support virtual holiday events for foster siblings.
