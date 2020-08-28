In August, the Central Georgia EMC (CGEMC) Foundation Board awarded grants totaling $12,900 to support community projects, including:
• Camp Dream Foundation, Inc.: $2,400 to support Camp Dream's "Summer Camp in a Box" program.
• Operation Lunchbox: $2,500 to purchase food for local children.
• Noah's Ark Rehabilitiation Center, Inc: $5,000 to provide signage for their Animal Awareness Campaign.
• Spectrum Abilities: $2,500 to support their Social Outings and Recreational Program (SOAR).
• Red Cross of Northeast Georgia: $500 to fund the Disaster Recovery Fund, Morgan County.
The average Operation Round Up participant's donation is fifty cents per month, but that "change" adds up to makes a big difference in local communities.
Operation Round Up is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members to the CGEMC Foundation. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC's 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 58,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, and Spalding). Central Georgia EMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
