The Jackson High School (JHS) Volleyball Spike Club received $1,000 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation on Sept. 27 for volleyball equipment for the 2021-2022 school year. The contributions provided by participating Central Georgia EMC members will help the JHS Volleyball Spike Club to continue providing support to players and parents and promote good sportsmanship and teamwork. The average Operation Round Up donation is 50 cents per month, but that "change" adds up and makes a difference in our communities.
Central Georgia EMC Foundation donates to JHS Volleyball Spike Club
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
