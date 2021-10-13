JHS volleyball.jpg
The Jackson High School (JHS) Volleyball Spike Club received $1,000 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation on Sept. 27 for volleyball equipment for the 2021-2022 school year. The contributions provided by participating Central Georgia EMC members will help the JHS Volleyball Spike Club to continue providing support to players and parents and promote good sportsmanship and teamwork. The average Operation Round Up donation is 50 cents per month, but that "change" adds up and makes a difference in our communities.

