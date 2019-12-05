Operation Lunchbox received a grant for $2,500 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation to purchase groceries for homeless students.
“We feed over 1,800 children in Henry, Butts, Clayton, and Spalding counties. Many of these children live in local hotels or move from home to home,” said Operation Lunchbox Director Jennifer Newman. “With the help of local schools and the support of programs like Operation Round Up, we make sure these children do not go hungry.”
Central Georgia EMC Membership Corporation customer-owners who participate in the Operation Round Up program voluntarily elect to have their electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The donated amount averages about 50 cents per month for each participating customer-owner. The Central Georgia EMC Foundation board of directors then distributes the funds to qualifying charities in the CGEMC community.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC’s 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 57,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, and Spalding). Central Georgia EMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.