Initiative to Prevent Sexual Abuse, Inc. (ISPA) recently received a grant for $3,000 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation to purchase 300 training workbooks.
“There are almost 1,000 adults trained in Butts County to prevent, recognize the signs, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse,” said Lorraine Maddox of ISPA. “Our goal for 2020 is to increase this number through training made possible by this Operation Round Up grant.”
Central Georgia EMC Membership Corporation customer-owners who participate in the Operation Round Up® program voluntarily elect to have their electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The donated amount averages about 50 cents per month for each participating customer-owner. The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board of Directors then distributes the funds to qualifying charities in the CGEMC community.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC’s 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 57,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, and Spalding). Central Georgia EMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
