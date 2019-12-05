‘Shoes for God’s Children’ received a grant Thursday for $2,500 from the Central Georgia EMC Foundation to provide shoes for children in need.
“These funds will provide shoes for nearly 100 children in need,” said Avery Smith. “I would like to thank the Operation Round Up participants and encourage others to take part by joining Operation Round Up.”
Central Georgia EMC Membership Corporation customer-owners who participate in the Operation Round Up® program voluntarily elect to have their electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The donated amount averages about 50 cents per month for each participating customer-owner. The Central Georgia EMC Foundation Board of Directors then distributes the funds to qualifying charities in the CGEMC community.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC’s 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.