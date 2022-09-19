JACKSON — Central Georgia EMC recently donated $1,000 to support Adventure Bags Inc. through its Operation Round Up program. Adventure Bags supports foster children by providing backpacks that contain necessities and other items when they transition to a foster home.
“We are grateful for the support of Central Georgia EMC members,” said Adventure Bags Executive Director Misty Manus. “I have fostered and adopted children through the DFCS system, and I can tell you these bags make a difference in transitioning them into their new homes.”
After a social worker for Georgia’s DFCS had to pick up children in another state and bring them into the DFCS system for care with nothing but a black trash bag for their belongings, the idea for Adventure Bags Inc. was born. This was unacceptable to the DFCS employee who assisted the three siblings, and she bought overnight necessities and comfort items at the airport. When the children were given these items, they smiled with delight. They were overjoyed to finally have something to call their own.
Operation Round Up is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members to the CGEMC Foundation. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up. The average Operation Round Up participant’s donation is 50 cents per month, but that “change” adds up to make a big difference in local communities.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications for Operation Round Up, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC’s 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 60,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, and Spalding). Central Georgia EMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
