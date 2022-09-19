2022 Adventure Bags INc.jpg

Adventure Bags Executive Director Misty Manus

 Special Photo

JACKSON — Central Georgia EMC recently donated $1,000 to support Adventure Bags Inc. through its Operation Round Up program. Adventure Bags supports foster children by providing backpacks that contain necessities and other items when they transition to a foster home.

“We are grateful for the support of Central Georgia EMC members,” said Adventure Bags Executive Director Misty Manus. “I have fostered and adopted children through the DFCS system, and I can tell you these bags make a difference in transitioning them into their new homes.”

