JACKSON — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation board Chairman Arthur White Jr. and board Director Rod Mangham recently presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and Butts County Schools with checks totaling $38,400 to go toward education, community and economic development activities.
Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks this month, totaling $325,386, to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities and school boards throughout the service territory.
These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met. Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.
Central Georgia EMC is a customer-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to over 64,000 billed accounts in 14 counties (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam and Spalding).