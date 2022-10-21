2022UCC_Butts.jpg

Shown, l-r, are CGEMC Supervisor of HR/Butts County Chamber board member LaTara Miller; CGEMC President/CEO George L. Weaver; Butts County Chamber President Amanda Rivers; Butts County Chamber Executive Director Lisa Durden; CGEMC Board Director Rod Mangham; Butts County Schools Assistant Superintendent William Rustin; CGEMC Chairman of the Board Arthur White; CGEMC VP of Asset Mgmt & Design Blake Holmes; Development Authority of Butts County Executive Director Bob White; CGEMC Senior Vice President of Distribution Services/ Development Authority of Butts County Chairman John Harkness.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation board Chairman Arthur White Jr. and board Director Rod Mangham recently presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and Butts County Schools with checks totaling $38,400 to go toward education, community and economic development activities.

Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks this month, totaling $325,386, to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities and school boards throughout the service territory.

