Central Georgia EMC Board Chairman Arthur White, Jr. and CGEMC Board Director Rod Mangham recently presented the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Butts County, and Butts County Schools with checks totaling $29,100 to go toward education, community, and economic development activities.
Central Georgia EMC presented 22 checks this month, totaling $243,310 to area chambers of commerce, industrial development authorities, and school boards throughout the service territory.
These funds come from unclaimed capital credits that remain with CGEMC after five years. Capital credits are margins over and above the cost of providing service for Central Georgia EMC customer-owners for a specific year after financial obligations have been met.
Unclaimed capital credits that remain after five years stay in the communities served by Central Georgia EMC are used for the sole purposes of funding education, economic development, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in the EMC service area.
Pictured L to R: CGEMC Board Director Rod Mangham; Butts County Chamber Tourist Director Bridget Daniel; Butts County Chamber Executive Director Lisa Durden; Butts County Chamber Board Member Michael Brewer; Development Authority of Butts County Executive Director Bob White; CGEMC Senior VP of Distribution Services/ Development Authority of Butts County Chairman John Harkness; Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson; CGEMC President/CEO George L. Weaver; CGEMC Chairman of the Board Arthur White.
