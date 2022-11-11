JACKSON — The Central Georgia EMC Foundation recently awarded $6,000 to Butts County School programs. 

The Butts County School System Band Boosters received $3,000 to assist with completing their new trailer, which transports the JHS Red Regiment Marching Band’s equipment and supplies to games and competitions. The BCSS Band Boosters has played an essential role in enhancing the lives of over 500 students who participate in band and music at Butts County Schools.

