JACKSON — The Central Georgia EMC Foundation recently awarded $6,000 to Butts County School programs.
The Butts County School System Band Boosters received $3,000 to assist with completing their new trailer, which transports the JHS Red Regiment Marching Band’s equipment and supplies to games and competitions. The BCSS Band Boosters has played an essential role in enhancing the lives of over 500 students who participate in band and music at Butts County Schools.
The JHS Reeling Red Devils received a grant for $3,000 in support of their new bass fishing team. The team travels the state of Georgia competing for a spot in the State Championship while working with just one other angler to show that they have the knowledge it takes to be among the best. Last season, three boats qualified for and attended the State Championship, and one team traveled to the National/World Championship at Lake Pickwick in Alabama.
The donations were provided by Central Georgia EMC Foundation’s Operation Round Up, which is funded by voluntary contributions from CGEMC members. Participants have their monthly bill rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the surplus amount going to fund Operation Round Up.
The CGEMC Foundation is accepting applications, which are available online at www.cgemc.com or can be picked up in person at the CGEMC office at 923 S. Mulberry St. in Jackson. Any eligible organizations seeking assistance in CGEMC's 14-county service territory are encouraged to apply.