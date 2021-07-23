Please make plans to attend Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation's (CGEMC) Annual Meeting of Members on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The meeting will be conducted in a "drive-through" format.
To allow more time for the flow of traffic, registration will open no later than 8 a.m. Members will enter the CGEMC campus via Co-op Way (between Highway 36 and Brownlee Road) and remain in their vehicles for the duration of the meeting. Employees will direct traffic to the registration area. There will be portable toilets and sanitizing stations available on-site.
Cooperative information will be broadcast over a designated radio station in advance of the business meeting. Food and CGEMC buckets will be distributed to members in their vehicles. In lieu of door prizes, attending members will receive a bill credit for the qualifying account registered.
The business meeting will be broadcast at 10 a.m. over members' car radios. Upon conclusion of the meeting, there will be a drawing from the pool of all registered members for one grand prize and the winner will be posted on the CGEMC social media channels.
To download a 2021 Annual Meeting Registration Form, go to https://www.cgemc.com/84th-cgemc-annual-meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.