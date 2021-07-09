Butts County Animal Control and Klassy Kats of Butts County will hold a cat and kitten adoption event on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Klassy Kats of Butts County is a group of volunteers whose mission is dedicated to providing a healthy and safe environment for the homeless cats and kittens received into Butts County Animal Control, while actively seeking loving and permanent homes for all. They are committed to reducing the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering the cats and kittens in our shelter prior to adoption.
Everyone is invited to race on in to adopt your fabulous and friendly feline, and meet Butts County’s own Davy Crockett and his Rocket Crockett Race Car!
All cats and kittens are fully vetted for an adoption fee of only $50 (valued at over $120). Vetting includes spaying and neutering, combo testing, microchip, rabies, age appropriate vaccines, de-worm and de-fleaed.
Butts County Animal Control is located at 158 Bibb Station Road in Jackson.
