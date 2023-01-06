JACKSON — Towaliga Court Appointed Special Advocates recently welcomed six new volunteer CASAs who were sworn in on Nov. 16, by Judge Sharon Sullivan. The new Court Appointed Special Advocates include Doug Stanley, Sheri Williamson, Charlie Akins, Mindy Danser, Tiffanie Curbeam and Bethaney Wilkinson.
“We are grateful that these individuals chose CASA to give their time to, and we look very forward to working with them,” said Towaliga CASA Director Mary Ann Leverett.
Towaliga CASA is a 501c3 non-profit that recruits, screens, trains and supervises volunteers to serve as the guardian ad litem for foster children in Juvenile Court dependency cases in the Towaliga Judicial Circuit.
To become a CASA volunteer and help improve the lives of children in foster care throughout the state, call 770-289-5017. CASA training will start Jan.23, with classes held on Mondays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for eight weeks. To sign up or get more information, call 770-289-5017.