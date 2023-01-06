NovClass11.jpg

New Court Appointed Special Advocates who were recently sworn in include Doug Stanley, Sheri Williamson, Charlie Akins, Mindy Danser, Tiffanie Curbeam and Bethaney Wilkinson.

JACKSON — Towaliga Court Appointed Special Advocates recently welcomed six new volunteer CASAs who were sworn in on Nov. 16, by Judge Sharon Sullivan. The new Court Appointed Special Advocates include Doug Stanley, Sheri Williamson, Charlie Akins, Mindy Danser, Tiffanie Curbeam and Bethaney Wilkinson.

“We are grateful that these individuals chose CASA to give their time to, and we look very forward to working with them,” said Towaliga CASA Director Mary Ann Leverett.

