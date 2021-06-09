Carson Biles was presented with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Youth Citizenship Award at the Jackson High School Senior Honors Program. This award is presented to a graduating senior who shows outstanding qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. The recipient is selected by the high school faculty. Biles is planning to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and will study Sports Management. The award was presented by Sue Oglesby, a member of the William McIntosh Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
featured
Carson Biles presented DAR Youth Citizenship Award
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featuredurgent
- By Dave Williams
Bureau Chief
Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
featuredurgent
- By Dave Williams
Bureau Chief
Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Caught in a 'pickle,' millions of Americans might not have had an adequate response to the Covid-19 vaccine
- Zachary Burden sworn into Georgia Bar on June 1
- Jackson City Clerk Brittany Brown earns Georgia Certified Clerk distinction
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Community asked to come together during candlelight vigil for Pepperton shooting victim
- Arizona man arrested, accused of loading gun over wrong food order at Burger King
- FDA approves diabetes drug to help people keep the pounds off
- The Creeks Recreational Trail System now open for hikers and mountain bikers
- Butts County Jail Blotter
- Two rankings on health put Georgia at the bottom of states
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil held for Keyon Watts
- PHOTOS: New Welcome Center in Histortic Courthouse has official ribboncutting
- PHOTOS: The Creeks Recreational Trails opening
- Copycat recipes from the most popular fast food restaurants in America
- PHOTOS: Stranger Things Bike Ride
- ON THE MARKET: This fully renovated Georgia home includes its own underground speakeasy bar
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Jackson High School Class of 2021
- PHOTOS: Jackson High School Class of 2021 graduates
- A history of US submarines from the Revolution to today
Latest News
- Regents name new Georgia State University president
- Initial unemployment claims drop sharply in Georgia
- New Georgia initiative to provide needed cloud computing training
- CDC awards $44 million in grants to address health disparities in Georgia
- Latest senior health care stats: Georgia ranks at bottom
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: June is National Iced Tea Month. What is your favorite way to consume this refreshing beverage?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.