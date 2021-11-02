Carlos Duffey will be the next mayor of Jackson. Duffey defeated former city clerk Jeannette Riley in Tuesday’s municipal election by 31 votes.
Duffey will be working with an experienced council, as both incumbents up for re-election also won their races. District 2 council member Lewis Sims collected 121 votes to challenger Rubin Beck’s 37 votes, and District 3 council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson garnered 189 votes to challenger Ed Spruill’s 48 votes.
Duffey, an agent for Tim Broyles State Farm Insurance Agency, founder of “We Run Jackson” and a founding member of “Love Thy Neighbor,” collected 514 votes to Riley’s 483 votes.
Riley actually held a slight lead in both advanced voting and absentee by mail counts. In advanced voting she led 318-313, and in absentee by mail she led 22-17. But Duffey overcame the 10-vote disadvantage in the Election Day voting, collecting 184 votes to Riley’s 143 to win by 31 votes.
The 997 votes cast in the mayoral race represent 25.45% of the 3,922 registered voters in Jackson.
Jenkinsburg
In the one contested Jenkinsburg race on the ballot, Post 5 incumbent Jason Watts defeated challenger LyChannel “Taco” Head. Watts collected 50 votes to Head’s 20 votes.
Two other incumbents ran unopposed on the ballot. Joye Letson England had 61 votes for Post 2 and Gary Brown had 62 votes for Post 4.
