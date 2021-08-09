Carlos "Scoot" Duffey announces his candidacy for mayor for the city of Jackson. Duffey is seeking the office being vacated by Kay Pippin, who is not seeking re-election.
"Building a cohesive community that encourages pride in our surroundings is a primary focus of mine, which I hope is evident in my everyday living,” Duffy stated. “Recognizing the priorities we share, including public safety and economic growth, will promote a strong, healthy Jackson. Working with our city and county leaders to make the best decisions will ensure our city and its citizens succeed."
Duffey has ideas to utilize green space recently acquired by the city to host events such as monthly music concerts and a farmer’s market. Duffey expressed his desire to continue to be present and involved in our community, but as mayor, he would have the added bonus of being a voice for the people of the city of Jackson.
Duffey is a 1993 graduate of Jackson High School and attended Valdosta State University. He has a combined 26 years of experience in sales and marketing, having worked for Dean Foods for 22 of those years. As a Key Account Manager for Dean Foods, he worked closely with major retailers across the state of Florida, managing multiple accounts. In 2008, Duffey was named Salesperson of the Year for the State of Florida. Duffey loves being back home in Jackson and is currently an agent for Tim Broyles State Farm Insurance Agency, where he also participates in the Agent Aspirant Program. Duffey is a former pastor as well.
Duffey organized "We Run Jackson," a group that meets three times a week to encourage friendship and fitness. He is also a founding member of "Love Thy Neighbor," a local non-profit group dedicated to helping those in need.
Duffey is active in various community and civic organizations, serving as a member of the Board of Directors for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, a committee chair with the Butts Rotary Club, a member of the Butts County Library Board, and also serves as a member of the Towaliga Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children in Butts and Lamar Counties.
Duffey's dedication to his hometown community earned him the title of "2020 Butts County Citizen of the Year.
Duffey and his fiancé, Jackson native Michelle Biles, have five adult children: Chastity, Hannah, Victoria, Madison, and Mackenzie. As an avid runner and cyclist, you can often see him out and about, taking advantage of our community's many local natural resources.
Duffey encourages local citizens to reach out with any questions or concerns by calling 904-710-6868 or via email at carlosscootduffeyformayor@gmail.com. Follow his campaign via Facebook- Carlos Scoot Duffey for Mayor.
